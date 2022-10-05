GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — After approval from commissioners Tuesday, the Williamson County Veterans Services Office has the green light to apply for a state grant that would allow it to hire a driver to take vets to and from their service-related appointments.

Director Juan Amaya Jr. said the grant application would ask for $300,000 to fund the ride program and provide emergency funds for the growing veteran population.

The county gave the Veterans Service Office access to a vehicle to help veterans make their appointments earlier this year, which was largely possible through the help of volunteers.

By securing a paid driver, Amaya said it could more consistently offer this service.

Amaya said this program would help veterans get where they need to go and on time, fulfilling a goal he made when taking his position this past spring.

He noted helping veterans make their appointments was a concern he heard several times during a recent benefit workshop for former service members.

If the county recieves this grant, Amaya said it could be as soon as Nov. 1 that it rolls out.