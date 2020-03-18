4 cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County, restrictions on restaurants and gatherings

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County officials announced Wednesday the county has four cases of COVID-19.

The four cases are a female in her 40s who has been self-quarantined, another female in her 40s with known travel history to France, a male in his 50s with exposure to a known case and a female in her 40s with exposure to a separate known case, county health authority Dr. Lori Palazzo said.

County Judge Bill Gravell issued orders, effective at 6 p.m. Wednesday, that prohibits gatherings of 10 or more until May 11. He said it applies to weddings, churches, religious services or any other activities where people gather.

Restaurants must close their dining areas open to the public, but can still provide takeout or no-contact delivery services. Bars cannot allow consumption of alcohol on their premises and have to close their common areas, as well, Gravell said.

“These are drastic measure that we are taking to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in our community so that the healthcare facilities that we have will not be overwhelmed in the days to come,” Gravell said.

“To the people of Central Texas, it is our responsibility to come together for a time such as this,” he said, “for us to be prepared, and not be scared.”

On Tuesday, school district officials held a press conference about their response to a potential outbreak.