AUSTIN (KXAN) — Homeowners in Williamson County should expect to receive property tax statements in the coming days, according to the county.

County officials said statements are being mailed out starting Monday.

“Property owners should start receiving their statements in the mail on Tuesday. However, bills for property owners in Leander ISD will be delayed until after the school district’s tax rate election on Nov. 8,” Williamson County Tax Assessor and Collector Larry Gaddes said in a press release.

Taxpayers can obtain a copy of their tax statement, see their payment history and print receipts on the county Tax Assessor and Collector website. The county said taxes are due upon receipt of the statement and go delinquent on Feb. 1.

Payment options can also be found online. Payments can be made by mail, in person, by telephone, by drop boxes and online, among other methods. The county said taxpayers are encouraged to use the drop boxes stationed at all tax office locations.

If you have any questions about your tax statement, you can email proptax@wilco.org or call (512) 943-1601.

Tax Assessor and Collector offices are open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. All offices are closed on Wednesday, according to the county.