Williamson County property tax deadline is Jan. 31

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The final day to pay taxes is drawing near on Williamson County property owners.

County Assessor/Collector Larry Gaddes reminds owners that all taxes must be paid in full by Friday, January 31.

Residents are welcome to pay online, by mail or in person at four different locations. Taxpayers are also encouraged to deliver their payment as soon as possible.

Tax Assessor-Collector locations:

Georgetown – 904 S. Main Street

Round Rock – 1801 E. Old Settlers Boulevard, Suite 115

Cedar Park – 350 Discovery Boulevard Suite 101

Taylor – 412 Vance St. Suite 1

If you don’t get a chance to pay until the 31st, the county recommends that residents either pay online through the tax office website, pay in person at the nearest tax office, or request a postmark from a post office clerk for payment sent by mail.

County officials would like to remind residents that placing payments in a USPS drop box does not guarantee the same day postmark and using a bank’s online bill pay could delay payment, which could result in penalties.

Visit the County Tax Assessor Collector’s website at www.wilco.org/propertytax for additional information on where or how to pay.