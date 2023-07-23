WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A new 1,354-acre county park is now open in Williamson County.

River Ranch County Park opened Saturday near Liberty Hill as the county’s largest park. Parkgoers can find a playground, pavilions, hiking trails, bike trails, horse trails are more at the park.

An interpretive center is yet to open, but it will offer hands-on exhibits “where visitors can learn about the natural, cultural and historic resources that make the park special,” a release said.

Park hours are 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and traffic into the park will close at 9 p.m.

Park fees are $4 per adult, $2 for adults age 65 and older and free for children under 12.

Park construction began in 2018 with an opening date scheduled in 2020 at the time. After contractor delays and the firing of a previous builder, Williamson County commissioners approved a new contract in August 2022 to finish building the park.

The park was funded through voter-approved bonds. The park was estimated to cost about $11 million as of August.

More information about the park, including tent campsites and RV fees can be found on the park’s website.