HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County leaders hosted a ribbon cutting to mark the debut of Segment 1 of the East Wilco Highway. The stretch of road will eventually become a main thoroughfare for communities like Hutto and Taylor.

The roadway is a two lane road with a turning lane in the middle from County Road 138 at Dana Drive to County Road 137. This project also widened CR 138 to add a dedicated right-turn lane to northbound State Highway 130.

Williamson County Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles presented the opening remarks at the ribbon cutting for the highway.

Boles said Segment 3 is currently under construction, which will build a bridge over U.S. 79 and the Union Pacific Railroad.

Segment 2, the connecting portion of the East Wilco Highway, is to be decided by voters during the Nov. 7 election.

“We’re looking to see if the voters want us to continue with this type of construction,” Boles said.

Just days before this ceremony, Segment 1 of Samsung Highway was opened to traffic in Williamson County.

Boles said this is all in an effort to help the county accommodate the growing number of cars on the road.

“It is constant daily work for us to work and move to keep our citizens safe and to keep them moving,” Boles said.

This is one of more than 50 road projects going on in the county. Boles said each comes with their own challenges.

“The cost of materials, the cost of the labor has increased, the timeliness of the projects,” Boles said.

Ken Simonson, chief economist for the Associated General Contractors of America, said projects across Central Texas have seen those challenges and more.

“The industry has been adding workers at a stronger rate than the overall economy, but not enough to keep up with all of the projects that are happening, particularly where you are in Texas,” Simonson said.