GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – The Williamson County Veteran Services Department said starting Monday it will offer emergency financial services for Veterans who live in the county.

According to a department announcement, county commissioners earlier this month accepted a $210,000 grant from the Texas Veterans Commission for Fiscal Year 2024.

The department said the grant will help veterans with emergency assistance with rent/mortgage, burial services, utilities and food.

Veterans living in Williamson County can apply for the grant by filling out an application at the Veteran Services Office located inside the Georgetown Annex at 100 Wilco Way in Georgetown. The department said an online application will be available at a later date. In order to be eligible, Veterans must have an honorable discharge or under honorable discharge, according to the announcement.

The program will also require adding an emergency funds assistance and financial coordinator position, according to the announcement, which will be funded through the grant to assist in disbursing funds.

The announcement said 15 Veteran Service Offices in Texas were awarded this grant for FY 2024.

“To be one of those 15 counties means a lot, and this grant will allow Williamson County to take care of their Veterans in financial need when times get tough,” said Williamson County Veteran Services Director Juan Amaya.