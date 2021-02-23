Williamson County neighborhood evacuated after IEDs reportedly found inside resident’s home

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Residents of a neighborhood outside of Round Rock were evacuated Tuesday morning after one man was arrested — accused of creating improvised explosive devices (IEDs) inside his home.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reports 47-year-old John Christopher Crawson was arrested after detectives discovered the explosives in his home located in the 2500 block of Santa Barbara Loop.

Neighbors in the immediate area have been notified, WCSO said. Any residents who were not contacted did not need to evacuate. Agents will be at the scene until the devices are safely removed, WCSO reports. The public should avoid the area.

Crawson received a third-degree felony charge of making a terroristic threat against a family member. No attorney was listed for him online.