WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Judith Ritchie will be Williamson County’s next elections administrator, the county announced Wednesday.

Ritchie was appointed the interim elections administrator until the Williamson County Elections Commission starts a permanent replacement search. She has worked as the county’s deputy elections administrator for over two years.

Ritchie replaces Chris Davis, who resigned from the role Aug. 9. The reason for Davis’ resignation was not shared.

The county said Ritchie meets the statutory requirements for the job.

A release said while Ritchie can apply for the permanent position, the elections commission advised Richtie her appointment “is based on the expectation that she will step down and resume her role as deputy elections administrator should someone else be selected.”