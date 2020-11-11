Williamson County moves to COVID-19 orange phase due to high level of community spread

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County has moved to orange phase guidelines for COVID-19 spread, indicating high levels of community transmission.

According to Williamson County & Cities Health District, the county has reached the second-highest level (with the red level indicating an “uncontrolled” spread) after the seven-day average rate of new infections increased from 6.88 to 9.22 per 100,000 residents in just one week.

Under orange phase, personal social gatherings of more than five people should be avoided, as should gatherings in city parks. Guidelines are recommendations, however, and can be superseded by orders from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

As of Wednesday, in Williamson County, there are an estimated 331 active COVID-19 cases; 10,187 recovered cases; 37 current hospitalizations and 159 deaths.

Also effective Wednesday, the health district will be reporting the prior day’s data to allow time for more quality assurance checks, after it identified around 600 confirmed and 800 probable cases between July and October that were unintentionally left out from its reports.

