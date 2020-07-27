Williamson County mosquito trap tests positive for West Nile Virus

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A sampling of mosquitoes taken at a trap near the Southwest Williamson County Regional Park tested positive for West Nile Virus, Williamson County announced Monday.

The county says this is the second time this particular trap has tested positive in the past three weeks.

The Williamson County and Cities Health District says it set up two expanded trap sites near the park, and both of the expanded traps came up with negative test results at this time.

No other samples were found to be positive.

In order to prevent exposure, the park will only be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning Tuesday.

Health officials recommend preventing mosquito breeding by keeping personal property free of standing water and using EPA-approved insect repellent.