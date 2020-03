According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Stefani Montez, 13, was last seen March 25.

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities in Georgetown are looking for a girl who has been missing since last Wednesday.

According to a Monday night alert from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Stefani Montez, 13, was last seen at 11 p.m. March 25 near Green Acres in Georgetown.

The sheriff’s office asks if you have any information about where Montez is, please call the sheriff’s office at 512-943-1300.