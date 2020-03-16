Williamson County limits gatherings to 50 people for the next 8 weeks

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Following updated Centers for Disease Control recommendations, Williamson County issued an order Monday to limit gatherings to no more than 50 people to limit any spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The ban on public or private gatherings take effect at 6 p.m. Monday, March 16 and go through May 11. Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell adopted the orders.

“Williamson County is dedicated to keeping all of our people safe and healthy. Extraordinary measures had to be taken in order to limit the possible spread of the Coronavirus in Williamson County, potentially overwhelming our healthcare system,” said County Judge Bill Gravell. “In Williamson County, we are dedicated to being prepared, not scared.”

The order does not apply to the daily operations of organizations such as schools, daycare facilities, institutions of higher education or public or private sector businesses.

However, Williamson County said it does urge businesses to consider telecommuting options, suspend non-essential employee travel, minimize employees working close together and encouraging people to stay home when they are sick.