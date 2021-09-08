Williamson County leaders approve incentives for potential $17B Samsung plant

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — A $17 billion Samsung semiconductor plant is a step closer to possibly landing in Taylor, after city and county leaders approved incentives for the tech company Wednesday evening.

The city and Williamson County held a joint meeting at the Taylor Independent School District events center to discuss whether they would support the new plant coming to the area.

City and county leaders voted unanimously to approve multiple agreements with Samsung, allowing them to provide incentives to the company like property tax abatements.

The company is scoping out a nearly 1,200 acre area southwest of downtown Taylor for its new plant, which could be up to 6 million square feet, according to Williamson County.

Possible site of Samsung’s new $17 billion semiconductor plant (Williamson County records)

Even with the tax abatements, the county is expected to generate more than $2,500 per acre. Williamson County commissioners also say Samsung’s runoff regulations will be the same as any other company planning to come to the area.

If all goes well, the chipmaking plant could be fully-operational by the end of 2025 and bring 1,800 jobs to the area, in addition to 6,500 to 10,000 construction jobs.

The Austin Business Journal reports Samsung hasn’t made an official decision on its plant location yet, but if it were to be built in Taylor, it would be the one of the largest foreign investments in U.S. history. Other possible locations for the plant under consideration by Samsung are Austin, Phoenix and upstate New York.

ABJ says another meeting is scheduled for Thursday, where leaders will discuss creating reinvestment zones.