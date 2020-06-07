Williamson County launches Wilco Forward to help business owners impacted by pandemic

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — This week, Williamson County officially launched its Wilco Forward program, which aims to provide grants for local business owners who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the program, the Williamson County Commissioners Court will funnel $25 million of the more than $93 million it received from the CARES Act toward the program.

Small businesses with fewer than 100 employees and sole proprietors can receive up to $30,000.

“Our team worked with business and community leaders from across Williamson County to develop the Wilco Forward grant program,” said Scott Heselmeyer, County Treasurer. “We specifically made the application process as simple as possible to encourage businesses to apply.”

The amount issued per grant will depend on whether the business was fully or partially closed due to the pandemic, starting in March. Both for profit and non-profit businesses headquartered and located in Williamson County are eligible to apply.

“Our small businesses are the backbone of our economy. Now is the time for us to support them in any way we can,” said Commissioner Russ Boles.

Williamson County says applications will be processed until the $25 million is used. The deadline to apply is June 30.

Find information here for applying for the Wilco Forward program.

Small businesses can also apply for the Paycheck Protection Program through June 30.