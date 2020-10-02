Williamson County launches new Parks Pass program

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County launched a new park program it hopes will bring more people to enjoy the outdoors at a county park, according to a Thursday press release.

The new Parks Pass gives the user benefits such as discounts on overnight camping and can be purchased for $50. One pass is issued per person. It can be bought at the Southwest Williamson County Regional Park office or at the Williamson County Expo Center, according to the county.

When using the Parks Pass, you must provide a form of identification. The pass is valid for one year, beginning at the time of purchase.

The pass comes as Williamson County increased some of its parks fees, which is effective on Oct. 1, according to the Williamson County website.

The Parks Pass also gives a $10 discount on group pavilion rentals at a Williamson County park, according to the press release. The same discount applies on overnight camping fees at the Williamson County Expo Center.

The Parks Pass also waives day-use fees, according to a Williamson County press release. It allows unlimited free day use at River Ranch County Park, once the park is opened to the public. The benefit also applies to up to 14 guests of the park user, as long they all arrive in a group.

At Southwest Williamson County Regional Park, the pass provides unlimited disc golf play, according to the Williamson County website.