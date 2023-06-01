WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – The Williamson County Clerk’s Office announced Wednesday it was offering property owners a free way to protect themselves from fraud.

According to the clerk’s office, the Property Fraud Alert program is a notification service that alerts subscribers if a document with their name on it is submitted to the County Clerk Recording Office.

Once property owners sign up for the free alert, they can choose the method of contact that best works for them and will be notified when a document with their name has been filed, according to announcement from the clerk’s office.

Subscribers can then go online to see the document or documents that were filed or call the Williamson County Clerk’s Office at (512) 943-1515 for that information.

The county clerk did warn people with a common name may receive an alert that pertains to another individual with the same name and can contact the County Clerk’s Office to check on the status of the alert.

According to the FBI, property and mortgage fraud are the fastest-growing crimes in the country, the county clerk’s office said.