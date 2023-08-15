WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Williamson County said Monday all four county Justices of the Peace along with the Austin Disaster Relief Network were collecting donations for families impacted by area wildfires.

The county announcement said people can drop off new socks and undergarments for children and adults at any of the JP offices in Williamson County.

Workers will collect donations will be collected through Friday at each JP office.

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1

1801 E Old Settlers Blvd., Suite 100, Round Rock, TX 78664

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2

350 Discovery Blvd., Suite 204, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Hours: Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3

100 Wilco Way, Georgetown, TX 78626

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4

211 W 6th Street, Taylor, TX 76574

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.