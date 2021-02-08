Williamson County will now maintain waitlist for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Starting Monday afternoon, Williamson County will now take over maintaining the waitlist for people who signed up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Judge Bill Gravell said the waitlist, which now exceeds 100,000 people, will be viewable on the county’s website. He said people who previously registered through Family Hospital Systems will have their information transferred into this new system. People will be able to check their status, make sure their information is correct and remove themselves from the waitlist if they got their shot from another source.

Gravell said Williamson County launched its call center last Wednesday to assist people seeking information about registering for the COVID-19 vaccine. In three days, he said the center received more than 16,000 telephone calls. He said the county has now “beefed up” this operation with additional staff members and technology.

The Williamson County call center number is 512-943-1600.

The county judge announced Monday the opening of the area’s second Vaccine Registration Technical Assistance (VRTA) center.

The First Baptist Church in Taylor, located at 2500 Mallard Lane, will open every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to assist anyone with registering for a vaccine appointment.

The Sun City ballroom, located at 2 Texas Drive in Georgetown, is the other VRTA center. Its operations are now Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gravell said a third VRTA site will open on Feb. 15 at the Hill Country Bible Church in Cedar Park. Its hours of operation will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dr. Nathaniel Greenwood, the chief medical director for Family Hospital Systems (FHS), also participated in Monday’s virtual briefing. FHS is the county’s vaccine hub provider, and according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, they are set to receive 8,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.

Dr. Greenwood said the hub has provided more than 22,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during the first three weeks of operation. He said FHS is “working on details” about receiving second doses next week.

The doctor shared people will also begin receiving additional instructions starting Monday to avoid what he called “line jumpers” in the vaccination process.