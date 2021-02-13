Williamson County issues travel warning for some areas due to hazardous road conditions

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County has issued a travel warning for west and northwest parts of the county after days of icy road conditions in Central Texas.

“We are urging people to please stay home. Even where roads have been treated, due to rapidly changing conditions that does not mean they are ice-free,” said Michael Shoe, director of emergency management for Williamson County. “Help us keep you safe and our first responders safe by staying home.”

WilCo County Judge Bill Gravell, Sheriff Mike Gleason and Office of Emergency Management Director Michael Shoe discussed the warning during a media briefing Saturday.

They said in addition to bridges and overpasses, regular roads are now icing over in the area, as well. According to Gravell, the count hasn’t been able to keep up with the demand for sanding and de-icing some roads.

Gravell stressed that county leaders are preparing for blizzard conditions in the next 24 to 36 hours, with some of the worst weather Central Texas has ever seen.

“Those are not words I’ve ever heard in my lifetime here in Williamson County,” he said.

Shoe says the Williamson County Emergency Operations Center will open at 2 p.m. Saturday. He says the county is in the process of setting up warming centers for residents who need them.

Sheriff Gleason added that Williamson County deputies will responding to any calls they don’t have to go to in-person over the phone. Public safety employees will work shifts of 12 hours on, 12 hours off during the storm, according to Gleason.

The Sheriff also says deputies will assist the cities of Cedar Park, Hutto and Round Rock in responding to calls within those cities’ limits, as police in the area will be responding to wrecks and helping service roads.

As weather-related crashes are already adding up, county leaders stress staying home and off the roads, unless absolutely necessary, to help cut down on accidents.