ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – The Williamson County Citizens Bond Committee will hold its fifth public meeting Monday to determine which projects may be covered in a November bond election.

According to the Williamson County website, the meeting will be begin at 5 p.m. at J.B. and Hallie Jester Williamson County Annex at 1801 Old Settlers Blvd. in Round Rock.

During the meetings, the Citizens Bond Committee hears from cities, municipal utility districts, schools and others regarding the potential need for roads and trails, the county said.

According to the county’s website, if the committee members decide that bond money is needed, then the committee would send their recommendations to the Williamson County Commissioners Court for the November 2023 bond referendum.

The sixth meeting will happen June 14 at 5 p.m. at the Georgetown Annex on 100 Wilco Way in Georgetown. The seventh meeting happens on June 21 at 5 p.m. also at the Georgetown Annex.

The county said meetings are recorded.

According to the county’s website, voters in Williamson County approved $412 million in road bonds and $35 million in park bonds in November 2019.