Williamson County helping 1,600 small businesses through Wilco Forward Grant Program

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County is helping 1,600 local small businesses with their financial woes from the COVID-19 pandemic through its Wilco Forward Grant Program.

According to a press release from the county, over $18.5 million in grant money has been issued through the program since its launch on May 6.

Each application through the program is being reviewed through the Williamson County Auditor’s Office which makes the process time consuming.

There are $25 million in budgeted funds for the program. The grant money will be issued until the funds are exhausted. The money to fund the program came from the $93 million the county received from the CARES Act.

Interested parties can still apply online up until the June 30 deadline on the Williamson County Forward Grant Program site.