Williamson County had fastest growing GDP out of large US counties in 2019

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County had the fastest growing gross domestic product out of the nation’s large counties in 2019, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The county’s GDP, or value of goods and services produced, grew 6% in 2019, the bureau said, and the durable goods manufacturing industry was the leading contributor to that growth.

The bureau compared Williamson County to 140 other “large” counties with populations of more than 500,000 in 2019, including Los Angeles County, California.

Midland County, Texas had the fastest growing GDP for medium counties in 2019, or counties with populations between 100,000 and 500,000. The county’s GDP grew 13.9%, thanks to mining, quarrying, oil and gas extraction.

Growth in GDP across the country varied from 62.5% in Greenville County, Virginia to -34.2% in Jackson County, West Virginia.