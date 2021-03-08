Williamson County government buildings and facilities will open to 100% capacity Wednesday

Williamson County

by: Ashley Miznazi

Posted: / Updated:
williamson county flags

Flags fly outside a Williamson County building June 18, 2019 (KXAN Photo/Will DuPree)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County government buildings and facilities will be open to the public at 100% capacity and without additional requirements, starting Wednesday, according to a county release.

The decision to wear a mask inside county buildings will be left up to the visitor following Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order to reopen the state and lift the mask mandate, Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell says.

“I’ve always been a huge proponent of personal choice and the ability for individuals to make their own decisions,” said Gravell in the release. “I appreciate the governor lifting the mask mandate and allowing individuals to make choices. Our citizens can choose to wear a mask or not.” 

Parks and trails in Williamson County will return to pre-pandemic occupancy levels, as well. 

  • Group pavilion rentals will return to original occupancy limits. 
  • Overnight campsites at Berry Springs Park and Preserve and Williamson County Expo Center will be available for use. 
  • Expo Center events will return to original occupancy limits, but the hall will remain closed due to winter storm damage.

The Cedar Rock Railroad concession at Southwest Regional Park will still require masks for train riders above the age of 10 because it is not managed by the county. 

