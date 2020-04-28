Williamson County gets more than $93 million through CARES Act

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County announced Tuesday it received $93.3 million in coronavirus relief aid from the federal government.

The money comes from the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, widely known as the CARES Act.

The money has to be used to cover costs that:

are necessary expenses due to the public health emergency (COVID-19)

weren’t accounted for in the most recently approved budget on March 27

were incurred between March 1 and December of this year

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell made the announcement at the Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday.

The court will decide how to allocate the money in a future meeting.