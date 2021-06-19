Williamson County, Georgetown animal shelters offering free adoptions through Sunday

Williamson County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Through Sunday, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter and Georgetown Animal Shelter are offering free adoptions to those looking to add a furry family member.

The free adoptions are for medium and large adult dogs and adult cats.

WCRAS said due to kitten season, rainstorms and large intakes from single residences, both shelters are over capacity for these specific animals.

“Our shelters are in desperate need for adopters and fosters in order to save lives,” said Misty Valenta, animal services director of WCRAS, in a press release.

You can look at a list of adoptable animals from both WCRAS and Georgetown Animal Shelter online.

Those looking to adopt need an appointment. Email adoption@wilco.org for WCRAS or animalsvc@georgetown.org for Georgetown Animal Shelter to schedule one.

WCRAS is located at 1855 SE Inner Loop in Georgetown. Georgetown Animal Shelter is located at 110 WL Walden in Georgetown as well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

SPONSORED: Saving the Planet in :60

SPONSORED: Avoid idling your car

SPONSORED: Keeping cool and saving the planet

SPONSORED: Taking public transit to fight climate change

SPONSORED: How changing your air filter can save the planet (and save you money)

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss