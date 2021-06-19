Williamson County, Georgetown animal shelters offering free adoptions through Sunday

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Through Sunday, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter and Georgetown Animal Shelter are offering free adoptions to those looking to add a furry family member.

The free adoptions are for medium and large adult dogs and adult cats.

WCRAS said due to kitten season, rainstorms and large intakes from single residences, both shelters are over capacity for these specific animals.

“Our shelters are in desperate need for adopters and fosters in order to save lives,” said Misty Valenta, animal services director of WCRAS, in a press release.

You can look at a list of adoptable animals from both WCRAS and Georgetown Animal Shelter online.

Those looking to adopt need an appointment. Email adoption@wilco.org for WCRAS or animalsvc@georgetown.org for Georgetown Animal Shelter to schedule one.

WCRAS is located at 1855 SE Inner Loop in Georgetown. Georgetown Animal Shelter is located at 110 WL Walden in Georgetown as well.