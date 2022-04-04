WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Tornado victims living in the rural areas of Williamson County now have a new source of financial help to tap into while they recover from the damage.

The Williamson County Farm Bureau announced Monday it set up a relief fund specifically for rural residents impacted by the March 21 tornadoes. The bureau’s board already set aside $25,000 to start the fund, and it’s now encouraging others to give donations if they’d like to help storm victims.

Checks written to the relief fund can be made to Texas Farm Bureau Agriculture Research and Education Foundation with “Williamson County Rural Relief Fund” written in the memo line.

Contributions can be sent directly to the following address:

Texas Farm Bureau Agriculture Research and Education Foundation Williamson County Rural Relief Fund P.O. Box 2689 Waco, TX 76702-2689 Attn: Chris Daughtery

People can also drop off checks directly at the Williamson County Farm Bureau office at 2301 N. Main Street in Taylor.

For residents seeking financial assistance from the relief fund, applications can be picked up starting Monday from the farm bureau’s office in Taylor. Applications must be submitted by May 31. If anyone has specific questions about the application process, contact Susan Pick with Williamson County Farm Bureau at 512-365-5212.

A temporary board made of five members will review the applications and decide by June 30 who will receive the money.

The Farm Bureau credits Williamson County Commissioner Russ Boles for bringing forward the idea of creating the relief fund.