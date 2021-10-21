Williamson County Fair & Rodeo happening this weekend after yearlong postponement

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — The fair and rodeo are coming to Williamson County for the first time this weekend. The Williamson County Fair & Rodeo was initially supposed to take place last year but was postponed because of the pandemic.

The Williamson County Commissioners approved an agreement with the folks behind the fair – Williamson County Fair Association. The Court agreed to fund $100,000 for the county’s first fair and rodeo.

The association has four years to reimburse the county or the Commissioners Court can decide to forgive all or a portion of that amount.

Those behind the fair and rodeo say they plan to use some of the proceeds to develop a scholarship program for Williamson County students.