WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Fair and Rodeo kicks off Wednesday with gates opening at 4 p.m.

There will be carnival rides, a rodeo, a beer and wine garden, food, music, pig races, a petting zoo, local vendors and more. Proceeds from the fair go toward student scholarships.

Wednesday is YMCA Family Night where there will be free gate admission for the whole family. Children ages three to five years old will get to compete in stick horse racing in the rodeo arena.

On Thursday, veterans will be honored with free admission for Veterans Night.

A Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA) rodeo will happen on both Friday and Saturday nights. After the rodeos, there will be live music.

Friday will be the fair’s first Tejano Night featuring music from Yayo Castillo y Rumores and Ram Herrera. There will also be a tribute to the queen of Tejano music, Selena.

Country singer Mark Chesnutt will close out the fair Saturday night.

The fair is located at the Williamson County Expo Center (5350 Bill Pickett Trail, Taylor) and goes through Saturday. You can check out the full schedule online.

You can also buy tickets ahead of time. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and open at 10 a.m. on Saturday.