TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Leaders with the Williamson County Fair Association say it’s likely the event will have not one, but two sold out shows this weekend, doubling success seen during its inaugural event last year.

Scott Heselmeyer, president of the Williamson County Fair Association, said the addition of ‘Tejano Night’ to the fair’s Friday entertainment lineup will likely fill the expo center’s arena along with the rodeo and other attractions.

The night featuring Tejano musicians and traditional Mexican dancers precedes the fair’s final night, which will feature country musicians in a similar fashion and sold out in 2021, Heselmeyer said.

Heselmeyer said another sold-out show is expected this coming Saturday night, continuing success for the young event.

“When you bring 3-4,000 people together in one place, we’re going to have a great economic impact,” said Heselmeyer.

This year’s fair is also one day longer than the 2021 event; it started on Wednesday and runs through Saturday.

Heselmeyer said the ‘Family Night,’ which debuted Wednesday, was an effort to give families a kid-friendly environment to enjoy the festivities.

Heselmeyer said with these new theme nights, and an additional day of events the 2022 fair and rodeo will likely have increased attendance.

A spokesperson with Williamson County said 13,000 people attended last year’s Williamson County Fair and Rodeo.