WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — This ain’t their first rodeo.

The third annual Williamson County Fair and Rodeo returns Oct. 25 and runs through Oct. 28. The festivities will include carnival rides, a rodeo, a beer and wine garden, food, local craft vendors, music, pig races and a petting zoo, per a county news release.

The fair is offering free gate admission to attendees on Oct. 25. That evening will also feature a junior rodeo, per the release.

On Oct. 26, free admission will be available for veterans, first responders and active military members as part of the Central Texas Community Foundation Veterans Night, per the release.

The rodeo will take place in the evening on Oct. 27-28, with concerts held after the rodeo. Friday’s Tejano Night musical theme will feature a Selena tribute by singer Amanda Solis, along with music from Mariachi Del Toro and a performance done by the Round Rock Ballet Folklorico.

On Oct. 28, Hutto resident and former “The Voice” contestant NOIVAS will perform, along with acts by Memphis Kee, Mike and the Moonpies and Aaron Watson.

More details on the fair, including how to purchase tickets, are available online.