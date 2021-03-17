Williamson County expands Dell Diamond’s COVID-19 vaccinations to 5K a day

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The COVID-19 vaccination site at Dell Diamond has expanded to handle 5,000 doses per day, county officials announced Tuesday.

When it first opened March 12, the ballpark site’s capacity was 2,000 doses. County officials want people in all three vaccine phases — 1A, 1B and 1C — to register on the county’s waitlist with an opportunity to get a vaccine this week.

Vaccinations are done by appointment only. Curative is the county’s vaccine provider.

The phases, as described by the Texas Department of State Health Services, are:

1A: Frontline healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities

1B: Those 65 years or older; those 16 years or older with a health condition that makes them high-risk; school teachers and staff and those who are licensed child care providers

1C: Those between the age of 50-64

To date, 151,857 doses have been administered to residents. 23% of residents older than 16 have received at least one dose and 9.7% are fully vaccinated, county officials said. There are about 500 people in Phases 1A and 1B currently signed up, and the county says it is “making a big push” for people in all eligible phases to sign up for the waitlist.

For more information on COVID-19 in Williamson County, visit the county’s website.