Williamson County EMS recognizes teens for performing lifesaving CPR on their grandad

Two Williamson County teens are being awarded for their actions in saving their grandfather’s life. (Williamson County Photo)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two teens in Williamson County were rewarded for their quick response in performing CPR to save their grandfather’s life.

Riley and Faith Cox both received a Lifesaving Award and challenge coins from Williamson County EMS. In late November, their grandfather and former Williamson County Precinct 4 Commissioner Larry Madsen went into cardiac arrest. Faith called 911, and Riley performed chest compressions until paramedics arrived.

(Williamson County Photo)

Williamson County EMS offers classes for anyone to get CPR certified and learn other emergency measures.