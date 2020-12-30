Williamson County EMS paramedics, field staff receive COVID-19 vaccinations

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Frontline paramedics and field workers for Williamson County Emergency Medical Services received COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday.

“We are so excited that this day has arrived,” Williamson County EMS Director Mike Knipstein said. “This is an important part of helping keep our caregivers safe, and we are blessed to be one of the first to receive the vaccine.”

The field staff members are among the first to respond to emergency calls. Family Hospital Systems and the Williamson County and Cities Health District are providing the vaccinations. It’s voluntary, but it’s encouraged that all field staff get the vaccine.

“I am grateful for Family Hospital Systems and their willingness to work during the holidays to administer the vaccine to our eligible employees,” Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell said. “When the vaccine is available for me, I plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine and encourage others to take it.”

As the vaccine is rolled out to healthcare workers and now those aged 65 years or older with medical conditions that make them at high risk for severe complications, county health officials would like to remind people to keep wearing a mask, practice social distancing and frequently wash hands.