WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Williamson County EMS said Tuesday first responders and hospitals in the county are using an app to communicate patient information to area hospitals.

The county said the Pulsara App replaces radio reports and phone calls between paramedics and hospitals and can provide faster treatment and better patient care.

According to the county, the system will be fully implemented by the beginning of November.

Pulsara App (courtesy: Williamson County Public Information Office)

“We are thrilled to incorporate this technology into the care we deliver. It enables us to promptly and efficiently notify the hospital of our arrival, facilitating a smoother process,” said Williamson County EMS Director Mike Knipstein in a statement to KXAN. “In addition, it grants us the capability to securely transmit patient information to the hospital, enabling them to activate various service lines, ultimately expediting our patients’ care. “