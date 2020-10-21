Williamson County EMS gets new, upgraded ventilators

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — This week, Williamson County medics are getting trained on how to use their brand new ventilators.

In the past, Williamson County EMS only had five ventilators—one in each commander’s vehicle. At times, medics had to wait for a commander to show up with one.

Now, the agency has 20 upgraded ventilators. That’s one for every ambulance.

Williamson County EMS says patients who need to go on these ventilators will tolerate the treatment better compared to the ventilators used in the past. Also, the likelihood of a patient needing to be intubated drops.

Commander John Gonzales says his team is working hard to get familiar with the new equipment.

“With everything going on COVID-related, we’ve asked a lot of our paramedics over the last seven to eight months, and they have responded with resiliency,” Gonzales explained. “They’ve embraced everything though. It’s been change after change, and this is just another change, but in this case they can use this change to provide better care for their patients.”

Williamson County EMS budgeted for these ventilators last year. All 20 cost about $160,000.