WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Elections office will be closed until Monday due to a water leak, a county spokeswoman said Thursday.

Crew will be working on repairs at the office, located in the Inner Loop Annex at 301 S. E. Inner Loop in Georgetown until then.

The office will resume regular hours on Monday, Dec. 30.

Information is available on the elections website for anyone who may need it in the meantime.