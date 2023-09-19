WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Elections Department on Tuesday held a logic and accuracy testing on its machines ahead of the general election coming up in November.

The testing started at 10 a.m. and lasted until around noon.

Williamson County Elections Department tests voting machines ahead of Nov. 2023 election (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

The general election will be held Nov. 7, and the last day to register to vote in the election is Oct. 10. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Oct. 27.

Williamson County’s comprehensive ballot for the election can be viewed online.

This will be the first election under the county’s new interim elections administrator, Judith Richie, who was appointed to the position after Chris Davis resigned from the role in August.