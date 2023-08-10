GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – The Williamson County Election Commission immediately accepted the resignation of election administrator Chris Davis on Wednesday, according to a county announcement.

“We thank him for his service to Williamson County,” said County Judge Bill Gravell.

According to the agenda for the Wednesday Election Commission meeting, members were to, “discuss, consider, and take appropriate action regarding acceptance of resignation, suspension with or without pay, or termination, if any, for the Elections Administrator.”

The agenda gave no reason for any action.

The county said the Election Commission will meet on Tuesday at 1 p.m. to discuss appointing an interim elections administrator.