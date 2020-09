WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County deputies are looking for a missing 13-year-old last seen Monday morning.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said 13-year-old Xavier Demond Allen was last seen around 9 a.m. wearing a black t-shirt and a camo backpack.

He has hazel eyes and a short haircut on the sides and back of his head.

The sheriff’s office is asking you to call 911 if you see him or know where he could be.