Live Now
Senate votes to not allow witnesses in Trump trial after 2 days of questioning

Williamson Co. deputies responding to armed suspect during interrupted burglary near Blessing Ranch Road

Williamson County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
williamson county sheriff harvey_536300

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching the area north of County Road 200 and near Blessing Ranch Road for an armed suspect who was interrupted during a burglary.

According to WCSO, deputies have a perimeter set up.

WCSO says there is a large police presence in the area and residents should stay indoors. WCSO Sheriff Robert Chody tweeted that “onlookers only increase the possibilities of a bad guy slipping through.”

Residents should call 911 if they see any suspicious persons.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

The Big Game

More The Big Game

Trending Stories

Don't Miss