Williamson Co. deputies responding to armed suspect during interrupted burglary near Blessing Ranch Road

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching the area north of County Road 200 and near Blessing Ranch Road for an armed suspect who was interrupted during a burglary.

According to WCSO, deputies have a perimeter set up.

WCSO says there is a large police presence in the area and residents should stay indoors. WCSO Sheriff Robert Chody tweeted that “onlookers only increase the possibilities of a bad guy slipping through.”

Residents should call 911 if they see any suspicious persons.