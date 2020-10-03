Williamson County deputies involved in Javier Ambler case sue over Ambler’s autopsy

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two Williamson County deputies involved in the Javier Ambler case are suing the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office over Ambler’s autopsy records.

In March 2019 after failing to pull over for a traffic stop, Ambler died in the custody of Williamson County deputies during a taping for the A&E reality show “Live PD.”

Now, deputies Zach Camden and Jason Johnson want access to Ambler’s autopsy records in hopes of shedding light on what happened.

The suit says they pursued Ambler that night. An Austin Police Department report said Ambler crashed several times before he was tased and taken into custody. Body camera footage from an Austin Police Department officer who also responded captures Ambler saying, “I have congestive heart failure” and “I can’t breathe.”

The lawsuit says the deputies were misrepresented in the media based off reports of the body cam video.

They allege the news stories “have stated and implied that [the deputies] did something wrong during their encounter with Mr. Ambler, despite that fact that [the deputies] were found to have violated no policies of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.”

In August, the lawsuit says the deputies requested Ambler’s autopsy report, but it was denied on the grounds that its release would interfere with the investigation.

Camden and Johnson are requesting the autopsy, along with toxicology reports, be released.

KXAN has reached out to Travis County and is awaiting a response back.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody was arrested this week for a felony charge of tampering with evidence in relation to Ambler’s death. The indictment says Chody tried to destroy or conceal video recordings of the incident to impair the investigation.