Williamson County deputies investigate sex assault; suspect impersonated police, pulled over victim

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported sexual assault after someone told detectives they were pulled over by a person pretending to be law enforcement Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office said it happened around 7 p.m. in the 8500 block of FM 972, outside the town of Walburg.

The victim told detectives they were pulled over by what they believed to be a police vehicle with a flashing light.

WCSO said the suspect is a man with dark clothing and a deep voice. No further details about him or his vehicle are available at this time.

The sheriff’s office gave tips on what to do if you are being pulled over by someone you suspect is impersonating a police officer.