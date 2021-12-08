Williamson County deputies investigate sex assault; suspect impersonated police, pulled over victim

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported sexual assault after someone told detectives they were pulled over by a person pretending to be law enforcement Tuesday night.
The sheriff’s office said it happened around 7 p.m. in the 8500 block of FM 972, outside the town of Walburg.
The victim told detectives they were pulled over by what they believed to be a police vehicle with a flashing light.
WCSO said the suspect is a man with dark clothing and a deep voice. No further details about him or his vehicle are available at this time.
The sheriff’s office gave tips on what to do if you are being pulled over by someone you suspect is impersonating a police officer.
- Turn on your flashers, drive the speed limit and call 911 from your cell phone. Tell the 911 dispatcher you are worried someone is trying to pull you over and need to verify if they are law enforcement.
- If you don’t have a cell phone, you can drive to a well-lit area, like a parking lot or populated area.
- Don’t flee from the vehicle trying to pull you over.
- Don’t get out of your vehicle until a dispatcher can confirm you are being pulled over by an actual officer.
- Report anything suspicious to 911; don’t wait to make a report.