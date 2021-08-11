Williamson County deputies asking for more money in budget

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is going to ask for more pay for deputies and other workers.

WCSO leaders are holding a press conference on their request on Wednesday.

It comes as the county is working on its budget, which includes a $5.7 million increase earmarked for law enforcement.

Last week, WCSO employees said they need to be paid more — they say they want deputies to be paid as much as in other neighboring departments. WilCo Sheriff Mike Gleason said the low pay has made it difficult to retain and hire officers.

Williamson County is set to approve its budget by the end of the month.

