Williamson County deputies asking for information after vehicles were damaged by gunfire

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Deputies are investigating after vehicles in a south Williamson County subdivision were shot at.

According to a tweet from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shots fired call near the 2500 block of Santa Barbara Loop in the Paloma Lake subdivision.

The neighborhood sits in between Round Rock and Hutto.

Three vehicles reported damage from gunfire, according to the sheriff’s office, and no injuries were reported.

Deputies are requesting anyone with video surveillance footage or information to call (512) 864-8355.