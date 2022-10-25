WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell signed an order Tuesday that declared a local state of disaster for the county following a tornado touching down in Jarrell. The Jarrell region recorded damages from the tornado, along with high winds and severe thunderstorms that passed through Williamson County Monday night.

The National Weather Service has classified the tornado as a “high-end EF-1” or strong EF-1, with wind speeds “likely 100-110 miles per hour.” Specific information on the tornado track and wind speeds won’t be available until tomorrow.

“We are very fortunate that there was no loss of life associated with the tornado. My heart goes out to the families who were affected by last night’s storm,” Gravell said in a release. “We need to do all that we can to help them restore their property and restore their lives. Because of the damage seen and reported, I am signing the order declaring a local disaster.”

The Jarrell region recorded damages from the tornado, along with high winds and severe thunderstorms that passed through Williamson County Monday night. (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

The disaster declaration permits local leaders to “exercise emergency powers to preserve life, property and public health,” per the release. It also allows local leaders to access any available resources to assist in disaster response efforts.

For property owners, this disaster declaration greenlights them applying for federal or state assistance programs, if they become available. The disaster declaration will last for seven days.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management’s iSTAT dashboard has reported 59 properties that have sustained damages, with three designated as destroyed and four classified as having major damages. The remaining properties were marked as having minor damages or “were affected.”

Property owners can report any damages to damage.tdem.texas.gov.

Those seeking crisis counseling services can call Bluebonnet Trail’s Community Services crisis hotline at 1-800-841-1255.