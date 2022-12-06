WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County District Attorney’s Office honored victims of violent crimes at its 10th annual Tree of Angels Ceremony.

The annual ceremony allows the community to remember families whose lives have been impacted by violent crime.

There was a dedication and lighting of the Tree of Angels before it was adorned. After, families, loved ones, and survivors of violent crimes are invited to bring an angel ornament to place on the tree.

Attendees at Williamson County District Attorney’s Office’s 10th annual Tree of Angels Ceremony hang ornaments on Christmas trees to honor victims of violent crimes. (KXAN Photos/Mariano Garza) Attendees at Williamson County District Attorney’s Office’s 10th annual Tree of Angels Ceremony hang ornaments on Christmas trees to honor victims of violent crimes. (KXAN Photos/Mariano Garza) Attendees at Williamson County District Attorney’s Office’s 10th annual Tree of Angels Ceremony hang ornaments on Christmas trees to honor victims of violent crimes. (KXAN Photos/Mariano Garza) Williamson County DA’s office honors victims of violent crimes at Tree of Angels ceremony (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza) Williamson County DA’s office honors victims of violent crimes at Tree of Angels ceremony (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)

The ceremony was held at the courthouse in Georgetown Tuesday evening.