Williamson County court holds pretrial hearing in case against Sheriff Robert Chody

In this Sept. 28, 2020, booking photo provided by the Williamson County, Texas, Sheriff’s office shows Sheriff Robert Chody, who was booked into his jail Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, on a $10,000 bond. A grand jury indicted the Texas sheriff Monday on charges accusing him of destroying or concealing video in an investigation into the death of Javier Ambler, a Black man who died in police custody last year. Chody is facing the third-degree felony charge that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. (Williamson County Sheriff via AP)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County District Court held a court hearing relating to evidence tampering charges tied to an in-custody death against outgoing Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody and the county’s former general counsel Monday.

A status conference is a meeting between the judge and the lawyers on both sides in a pending legal matter, to determine how the case is progressing.

In attendance Monday was Judge Sid Harle, lawyers on both sides and Jason Nassour himself. As typical during a pretrial hearing, Judge Sid Harle asked about what discovery has been conducted, deciphered what both Jason Nassour and Sheriff Chody are charged with and discussed other pre-trial matters.

Chody is accused of participating in the destruction of video evidence from his department’s pursuit and arrest of Javier Ambler in 2019. Austin Police Department body camera video shows two Williamson County deputies using a stun gun and arresting Ambler, who died at a hospital about an hour later.

Chody’s charges came while the Texas Rangers had five excessive force cases under investigation involving his department. Chody pleaded not guilty to his charge and claimed he was the victim of a political vendetta, which he said led to his indictment and his continuing prosecution.

During the hearing Monday, Judge Sid Harle agreed to read over the witness testimony and additional information that has come up in the discovery process. Those present agreed to reconvene after Judge Harle has had time to digest the information.

Court officials in attendance said it’s likely another pretrial meeting will occur before the court officially goes to trial.