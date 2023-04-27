WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell will sign a mutual cooperation agreement between Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency or KOTRA and Williamson County at the Grand Opening of the KOTRA Global Partnering Center in Austin on Thursday, the county announced Tuesday.

The county said the agreement was approved by the Williamson County Commissioners Court on Tuesday.

According to the announcement, Williamson County is the first county in the United States to approve such an agreement.

The signing will follow a visit a delegation from Williamson County made to South Korea last week.

According to the county, the delegation toured Samsung’s fabrication plant in Pyeongtaek City. The county announcement said that plant is largest microchip manufacturing plant in the world, and the Samsung plant currently under construction in Taylor is the largest economic development project in the United States with foreign investment.

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell, Williamson County Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles, Taylor Mayor Brandt Rydell, Taylor City Manager Brian LaBorde and Mark Thomas, president and CEO of the Taylor Economic Development Corporation participated in the South Korea trip.