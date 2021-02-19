Williamson County confirms death of 64-year-old man during winter storms

Icy conditions at Sunrise Rd and Old Settlers Blvd in Round Rock. February 14, 2021. KXAN Photo/ Andrew Choat.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Friday, Williamson County confirmed the death of a 64-year-old man that occurred during the winter storms.

“Unfortunately, we can attribute at least one loss of life to this weather event,” said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell in a press release.

No other details were immediately available.

Response efforts in Williamson County

The county issued a disaster declaration as the historic winter weather event rolled in. The Williamson County Office of Emergency Management also activated the county’s emergency operations center to respond.

Between Thursday, Feb. 11 and Friday, Feb. 19 at 6 a.m., the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said it got a total of 1,792 calls for service:

91 collisions

34 citizen assists

138 welfare checks

203 traffic hazards

323 were 911 hang-up calls

Williamson County EMS said it received a 90% increase in calls compared to one year ago. Paramedics have responded to 842 calls, according to the county. Staff slept in stations to help keep ambulances running. They also checked on long-term care facilities in the county.

The Road and Bridge Department was staffed 24/7 with 12-hour shifts since Feb. 11, the county said. Sanding and de-icing operations are ongoing. The department sprayed 850 gallons of pre-treatment on the roads until supplies ran out.

Lastly, the county reports the Williamson County Jail is operating without any disruption to power or water service. The sheriff’s office also helped with providing blankets, mattresses and deputies at the Florence Middle School shelter.